Chantal Benson feels like she’s coming home.
“The support and the welcome I got in the last week and a half is tremendous,” said Benson. “It was barely a transition for me in terms of connecting to my colleagues.”
Benson has recently taken the position of manager, programs and services employment and immigration with Collège Boréal, and her family history with the institution has made it an easy transition.
“My mom was part of the first cohort of graduates in Kapuskasing and then I went and my daughter graduated last year,” she said. “So there’s three generations of Collège Boréal graduates in my family.”
While her mother and her daughter both studied business administration at the Kapuskasing and Timmins campuses respectively, Benson took a different path.
“I went into chemistry,” she says.
While that doesn’t necessarily seem like an obvious background for someone working in employment support, she said the skills with technology made her a good fit for her 24 years with the public library as a clerk, a service administrator, and a manager in the technical services department.
“I never considered a career in libraries, but I worked closely with administration,” she says. “One of my classes was based on troubleshooting and problem solving, and my education was focused a lot on that, so when I went to the library, those skills were crucial.”
When Benson brought up a change in career with her mother, she said she got a lot of support.
“I’d been talking about it for a while, about switching careers and going back to Collège Boréal, and she was really happy,” said Benson.
She says that part of the decision to change her career path was that she would be able to work in French at Collège Boréal.
“This is where I’m meant to be,” she says. “I started my career with Collège Boréal and I loved my experience with the organization, and over the years, I would talk about coming back and working in French, and coming back to Collège Boréal, and then this came up.”
Benson says that it feels right to be back in a culturally French environment.
“I grew up in a French community, pretty much strictly French, and there’s a cultural aspect to being francophone,” she says. “It’s nice to be able to live my culture through work as well as my personal life.”
The program focuses on settlement, employment and immigration support not only for students but any newcomers that are at any point of their immigration process. It is a team effort with Northern College when it comes to employment services.
“Immigration is something I’ve never tackled and it’s a big piece of our economic development, so I’m excited to tackle that aspect,” she says. “If we’re trying to attract people to our region, we have to be able to give them jobs, so if we want them to stay and establish themselves.”
Collège Boréal’s first cohort of international students will be graduating this spring, and the growth in Benson’s department isn’t slowing down.
The opportunity to learn about people from all over the world is not lost on Benson either.
“It’s a big part of my role in immigration,” she says. “I love learning about new cultures, and personally that’s something I’ve always enjoyed.”