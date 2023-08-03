Wearing a mask in the halls of Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre will no longer be required as one of the last COVID-19 pandemic-era regulations has been dropped, the hospital announced last week.
The regulation was officially lifted Monday, a hospital spokesperson said.
“They are no longer required in the hospital, but people who have flu-like symptoms, a cough, a runny nose, nasal congestion, a sore throat or other, similar symptoms will be urged to wear one, and there will be a special ‘respiratory etiquette’ section for those people to wait in for their appointments,” KMHC interim communications officer Sha’teiohseri:io Patton said.
In addition, Patton said, anyone who is immunosuppressed, has had an organ transplant or is undergoing chemotherapy treatments is also strongly encouraged to wear a mask.
That said, no one will be forced to do so and there are signs all over the hospital to that end, she said.
In addition, Patton added, a mask station will be set up at the main entrance of the hospital for anyone who would like to continue to wear masks to protect themselves and others from infection.
KMHC Nursing Advisor -- Infection Prevention and Control Juanita Belanger said she was excited to see peoples’ smiles again and was grateful for patients’ patience during the pandemic.
“We are pleased that we’ve reached a point in the battle against COVID that we can finally remove the masking requirement from the entire hospital,” she said. “We are very proud of our record of safety during this most challenging health crisis in the last hundred years, and we’re confident that this is the right time to move forward. We’d like to thank the staff, clients and community members who have understood and respected our actions. It will be nice to see people’s smiles in every section of our building!”
A hospital statement said proper hygiene remains important.
’Hand washing should continue to be a part of everyone’s routine, as it is one of the most effective means of prevention, and wearing a mask when you have cold or flu-like symptoms will continue to protect the community,’ the KMHC statement said.
Patton confirmed the mask mandate could return if needed.
‘Please note that KMHC may need to reinstate masking in the future based on the circulation of COVID-19, and in outbreak situations. We will continue to monitor for any changes that require action’ the statement said.
The news comes on the heels of the mask mandate being relaxed in the hospital’s long-term care sections and non-clinical areas on May 1, hospital authorities said. The decision was made by the hospital’s senior management team following the directive from the Quebec Public Health department stating the end of the provincial masking mandate.