Fort Macleod RCMP are looking for a Brocket man charged in connection with a highway collision that killed his young son last fall.
Ryan Scott Potts, 38, was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when his Dodge Caravan collided with a semi-trailer at the intersection of Highways 2 and 3 late Friday, Oct. 21, according to Cpl. Paul Bedard.
Potts was driving with his five and seven-year-old sons when the Dodge collided with the semi’s trailer. All three were rushed to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge, where Bedard said the boys were treated with “serious, life-threatening injuries” and then transported to hospital in Calgary.
Tragically, the five-year-old died of his injuries, but his older brother survived and was later discharged.
Potts was too badly injured to give a breath sample at the scene of the wreck, but Bedard said a toxicology screen showed that his blood-alcohol level was around 0.238 shortly after the collision.
The legal driving limit in Alberta is 0.08.
Potts was charged in December with nine offences related to the collision. Mounties are looking to arrest Potts, current whereabouts unknown, for the following offences:
—Impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death
—Impaired operation of motor vehicle causing bodily harm
—Impaired operation of motor vehicle
—Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death
—Dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing bodily harm
—Operation of motor vehicle while prohibited
—Criminal negligence causing death
—Criminal negligence causing bodily harm
—Driving an uninsured motor vehicle
Anyone who knows where to find Potts is asked to call Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7220 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips can also be sent online at www.P3Tips.com or by cell phone using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.