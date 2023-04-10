The Town of Milton aims to update its Official Plan policies and zoning by-law regulations to align with provincial legislation regulating additional residential units (ARUs). It is seeking feedback from residents.
The changes to The Planning Act, which the provincial government has recently introduced, would allow for construction of two ARUs on an urban residential lot. The area would then contain a detached house, semi-detached house, or townhouse, increasing the possibility of up to three residential units on a single urban property.
While the legislation does not require permissions for ARUs on rural properties, the Town is also exploring the possibility of ARUs on rural properties as part of the consultation for legislated changes to urban properties.
In an effort to increase housing options and supply throughout the province, the Town of Milton is encouraging community members to provide their input through online surveys available on the Town’s digital engagement platform, “Let’s Talk Milton.” The feedback provided by residents will help shape Official Plan and zoning by-law amendments.
Hailing from Milton, Wishaal Ankani, 25, expressed interest in the survey because ARUs benefit many residents.
“I think a lot of young people should participate in the survey because these residential units are great for students or individuals who move a lot for work or otherwise,” she shared.
ARUs are self-contained residential dwellings with a kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping facilities. They can be located within a detached house, semi-detached house, townhouse, or detached accessory structure on the same property as the primary residence.