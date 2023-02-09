Medicine Hat College will be hosting a Community Job Fair on Feb. 15.
Career services assistant Shelly Drefs says, “We are very excited. We are at about 50 attendees right now and we anticipate we’ll get a few more as there are some pending. It’s more than we had in the fall. It’s nice to see so many different employers coming on campus with jobs on offer. There are quite a diverse array of jobs available.”
It’s a community job fair and not just for students who are graduating. There are summer jobs for current students, part-time general help jobs for students who want to work while they are going to school and a number of different career positions for people in the community looking to transition out of where they are currently working, or wanting to explore options.
In addition to employers, a few local service providers will be attending, such as the YMCA Employment Centre and Alberta-Medicine Hat Employment Help. These service providers are perfect for those seeking resume or job interview support, job search strategy skills or tips on how to connect with employers.
Additionally, a couple of MHC’s post-secondary partners, such as the University of Lethbridge, will be at the fair.
“Those that we have transfer agreements with for students who want to learn about their programs and how it connects to MHC (will be there). So, there’s a little bit of everything,” said Drefs.
For those attending the event in hopes of finding employment opportunities, coming prepared to make conversation, or to ask questions and partake in on-the-spot interviews is the key to succeeding, Drefs says. Visit as many employers and providers as possible and follow up with those you are interested in applying to.
Some will be accepting resumes at the fair so be sure to bring some printed copies of your current resume, she says.
MHC is still accepting applications for exhibitors. Interested employers may sign up at http://www.mhc.ab.ca/Services/CareerCentre/JobFair.
The annual Community Job Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MHC in Centennial Hall, running down the hallway of the B-wing toward the Vera Bracken Library.
No registration is required for jobseekers to attend.