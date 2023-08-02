Educators say transparency and consistency already exists when it comes to professional development activities within the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board.
In a statement to TBNewswatch, communications officer Alex Frankow said that the board utilizes social media platforms to let parents know what their members are up to on those select days throughout the school year.
“We have been blessed with incredible guest speakers such as Father Pat Stilla, Bishop [Fred] Colli and we have had a wide range of speakers from across the province, including Dr. Jean Clinton, Leo Barb, Tanya Talaga, Kevin Lamoureux and the Honourable Murray Sinclair,” she added.
“Professional Development days are key in helping staff re-connect, become inspired while learning from a variety of skilled individuals through activities and motivational speaking. Professional Development days also allow staff to participate in Ministry training and other pedagogy.”
The provincial government unveiled Bill 98 in April, which includes the authority for the governing Progressive Conservatives to set provincial education priorities and require boards to publicly post about their progress.
The Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act also mentions that parents should know at least two weeks in advance of a professional activities day what teachers are going to learn.
Boards will have to lay out the date, timing and format of the activities, as well as the name of each school participating.
The information, under the bill, needs to be shared with parents and guardians as well as posted in a location that is clearly visible.
A previous mandate from the province indicated that the three mandatory PA days for the 2023-24 year will focus on literacy and mathematics curriculum implementation’ and student well-being, school safety and violence prevention.
The bill received Royal Assent in June.