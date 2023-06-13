The development of the Prudhommes property, which will be bringing thousands of residents to the area, along with commercial space and a public waterfront park area, keeps moving forward.
One portion of Prudhommes’ nearly 32-hectare site will include a six-storey mixed-use building with ground-floor commercial and residential dwelling units above and two single-storey eating establishment buildings.
A statutory public meeting was held during Lincoln’s May 23 committee of the whole meeting, as the people behind the project filed an application for an official plan amendment and a zoning bylaw amendment. While the concept plan hasn't changed since the one presented before the committee of the whole in June 2022, the site-specific amendments presented then had not yet been recommended for approval.
Nancy Reid, from the architectural firm Stantec, addressed the planning justification and said it’s meant to address the three single-storey commercial buildings, as opposed to the two which are permitted by the current plan. And the zoning bylaw amendment is directed to site-specific performance standards.
At the meeting, Coun. Tony Brunet asked town staff about the site plan’s noise wall, moving forward with the zoning amendment application. He inquired as to whether it’s going to exist or whether that's going to be massaged and not required.
According to town staff, after a study, noise issues will be mitigated through a separation distance and noise walls on the rooftop, along with additional small measures to block drive-thru speakers.
“Nothing is changing in terms of the overall proposal or development. These are very technical and esthetic in nature and meant to address the design and will make the site more mobile and provide a wider range of uses, and allow people to move around and enjoy different uses in the new programs,” Reid said.
In the report, Phase 1 of the project includes a single-storey Tim Hortons with a drive-thru facility. Phase 2 will bring a gas station with a Circle K convenience store and a car wash. Phase 3 will be a six-storey mixed-use commercial and residential building, and Phase 4 will see a single-storey building with two eating establishments with drive-thrus: Burger King and Popeyes.
Reid concluded that the requested changes have no negative impact on the streetscape, residential units or site operations and are mainly “technical and housekeeping,” meant to address the development’s esthetics.
Kregg Fordyce, from KFA Architects and Planners, mentioned that one of the proposed amendments is the drive-thrus, which, according to the zoning bylaw, are not allowed to be adjacent to any other street except for the North Service Road. According to Fordyce, planting will be used to buffer the street from the drive-thru, as well as connections from the sidewalk through to Popeyes and Burger King.
Another amendment is with regard to building height regarding the Circle K, Popeyes and Burger King buildings and Tim Hortons buildings, as the zoning bylaw and the Official Plan Amendment (OPA) only allow two one-story buildings.
The other amendment mentioned a building step back in terms of the esthetic of the larger apartment mixed-use building. The bylaw requires that the third floor, a step back, be implemented two meters up.
“We've taken a little bit of this being a gateway building and being a prominent building on the site. We figured it requires a standalone esthetic that is of higher order,” Fordyce said, and added that the wedding cake esthetic is something that architects dislike and planners love. “It is something that we have to meet in the middle with the urban designers.”
The final amendment includes the four-meter noise wall, which Fordyce said “is not in anybody's esthetic interest,” though it could potentially be necessary if they can't massage the situation.
“Our consulting team is actually working very hard in terms of getting the acoustic reports and providing alternative means of screening any sort of noise.”
As for next steps, staff will prepare a recommendation report once all comments have been received.