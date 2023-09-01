BRUCE-GREY – Additional temporary emergency room closures were announced last week for South Bruce Grey Health Centre.
The Durham hospital ER will be closed overnight for 14 hours, from Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. to Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 a.m.
The Chesley hospital ER will be closed for 86 hours, from Thursday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 4 at 7 a.m.
The Walkerton hospital ER was closed overnight on Aug. 23, 26, 27 and 28.
Ambulances will be diverting patients to the nearest open ER. Anyone requiring immediate medical assistance should call 911. For non-urgent health-care needs, contact Health Connect Ontario 24/7 at 811.
Greg McLean, a member of Brockton municipal council and founder of the Friends of the Walkerton Hospital that has since joined forces with the Chesley organization and now functions as the Friends of the Walkerton and Chesley Hospitals, said his group has been conferring with the SBGHC management and board of directors, the main concern being “the inequity of (emergency room) closures based on site.”
“We’re waiting for a response,” he said.
He noted, “We’re missing something here,” in looking at the ever-growing list of ER closures at three of the SBGHC hospitals, but not the fourth. SBGHC is also the only one of the three hospital corporations including Hanover and District Hospital, and Grey Bruce Health Services (hospitals in Owen Sound, Lion’s Head, Markdale, Meaford, Southampton and Wiarton) with repeated ER closures.
“We’re shouldering the load,” said McLean.
In addition to conferring with board members and CEO Nancy Shaw, McLean said his group has been “anticipating the report” on the review by Ontario Health, done in the late winter/early spring of this year.
McLean said he’s well aware of the “macro issues” that are affecting hospitals across the province, primarily the ongoing shortage of health-care professionals including both nurses and doctors. What interests him are the “micro issues” that are specific to this area.
He’s also aware of the challenges facing SBGHC.
“We’re small and we’re spread out,” he said, noting some nurses at SBGHC work at multiple sites.
“We’re not getting out of this anytime soon,” McLean acknowledged, again referring to “macro issues.” However, he added, “The status quo isn’t good enough. We need to do something.”
He said the group is trying to get a clear understanding of the situation, and if there’s “anything that can reasonably be done” to resolve it.
“The inequity of the local situation” affecting three of the four SBGHC hospitals “raised our radar,” he said.