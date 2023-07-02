STRATHROY - The Strathroy Hometown Festival opened with a great automobile presentation. Dozens of different vintage cars extended all the way down Front street to Sydenham.
Car show in Downtown Strathroy
- David Gomez, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Middlesex Banner
