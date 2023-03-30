The city's planning for Orange Shirt Day has begun.
Timmins' Indigenous Advisory Committee (IAC) discussed how the city can expand its successful orange bus initiative and the Every Child Matters crosswalk that was put up on Pine Street and Third Avenue last year at its meeting yesterday (March 29).
“We had the orange bus which went viral on social media,” said Coun. Kristin Murray, who also sits on the IAC. “So there’s a lot of interest in the bus, and we’re looking at having bus panels made, and the community support has allowed us to do that.”
The orange bus first hit the local streets in 2021.
For this year's campaign, the committee suggested educational information be added, either with a QR code, leading to more information on the day and its importance, leaflets with additional information, or publicly accessible virtual teachings.
Donna Bice, who was sitting in for committee member Gerry Stinson, mentioned the positive reaction to similar presentations in the past.
“The positive feedback we got from staff was great,” she said about a corporate presentation from last year’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. “It could be available to the public as a recorded session, you just couldn’t do a question and answer.”
Murray said she was encouraged that the conversation around the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, and how the city will be recognizing it has started already.
“I know in the past we always planned a little too late for some things for Orange Shirt Day,” said Murray.
The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is on Sept. 30, 2023, and recognizes the impact and harm caused by the residential school system.
Murray also reiterated what the city’s role in these acknowledgements is.
“We’re not taking over anything anyone else is doing in other organizations, but to support them,” she said.