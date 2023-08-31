It will be 114 years of fall fair exhibits and fun this year in Englehart.
The pride in produce, baking and other skills in Englehart and area will be on display at the Englehart and Area Community Arena Complex from 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 7, to late Saturday afternoon September 9.
The Englehart and District Agricultural Society, headed by president Brian Smith, will be opening the doors to the public Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Smith says this year the event will be "bigger and better" with more vendors and more exhibits. The entire floor of the arena will be lined with vendors, he said in a telephone interview.
There will also be food vendors outside in front of the arena.
Behind the arena there will be sheep, goats and poultry livestock displays, and inflatables.
There will also be an opportunity to enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride both Friday and Saturday sponsored by Georgia Pacific.
Thursday evening's entertainment will include dancing by the Northern Square Dancers. Visitors to the arena will also be able to try their hand (and arm) at nail driving, sponsored by Earlton Timber Mart, and at log sawing, sponsored by Wayne Lafrance Logging. Enthusiasts can test their skill at the two activities again on Friday afternoon.
Top bill entertainment by Rockabilly Joe of Ottawa is sure to have people laughing, gasping and holding their breath in amazement as they enjoy the comedy, juggling and acrobatic tricks of the crowd-pleasing performer. This event is sponsored by the Town of Englehart and can be taken in by visitors Friday at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., and then again on Saturday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Friday evening's entertainment will be by New Liskeard country rock band Blind Side, and entertainment will be provided by Chrissy Peters on Friday afternoon.
There will also be facepainting by Mandy Wakefield Laurilla from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
A Harvest Dinner will be held Friday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. and those interested can acquire a ticket in advance at Garlin's Gift Gallery Plus in Englehart, Mother Earth EST, or Kingston's Service Centre.
An antique car show will be taking place outside the arena on Saturday afternoon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Proud parents can also enter their babies, 18 months or younger, in a baby show Saturday at 1 p.m. All youngsters can bring along their favourite stuffed toy to take part in a Stuffy Parade following the baby show.
Smith said the local elementary schools have indicated they will be bringing their students over to enjoy the fair on Friday.
Taking place in the nearby baseball diamonds will be the annual Englehart Class Fall Slo-Pitch Tournament, organized separately by the Englehart Special Events Committee, but traditionally taking place at the same time as the fall fair.
Smith commented of the fair board that "new members (came) on board this year as associate directors," and he projects that the next year will be even bigger and better than this year.
The Englehart Fall Fair had come close to ending in 2018 but Smith organized a new board and in 2019 the event took place once again. Through the pandemic, different tactics were tried, including a virtual fair, to keep the event alive through the difficult time.
Now that the pandemic is over, Smith feels optimistic about how the fair has regrown.
"The community is coming behind us. The town is coming behind us," he said.