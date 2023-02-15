Town of Drumheller crews are working to repair a significant break on the main transmission line which runs west from the water treatment plant.
Work to repair this break is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete, and during this work some residents in areas west of Walmart may experience low water pressure and discolouration.
“Water pressure and flow is required to be reduced to all areas west of Walmart, but will also impact the area south of Highway 10 because of the increased elevation of that area,” Drumheller Communications officer Bret Crowle explains.
Crews are doing what they can to minimize disruptions to water services. Ms. Crowle notes the change in flow may result in some discolouration, and there may be periods of low water pressure over the next few weeks due to these repairs.
There is currently a detour in effect between 11 Street SE and 19 Street East, and vehicle traffic travelling east of Walmart is asked to detour via 7 Avenue East; there remains through access to Rocky Mountain Equipment.