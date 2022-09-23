The Rainy River District Social Services Administration Board is getting a boost from the Province to bring the land ambulance service grant to nearly $5.4 million.
Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora–Rainy River said in a statement, ”as a government, we recognize the unique challenges that Rainy River District Social Services Administration Board faces while providing emergency health services across the Northwest.”
The RRDSSAB confirmed the increase of $88,139 in funding in 50/50 portion of the partnership with the Province. The board said their annual budget for land ambulance services this year is a little less than $8.1 million.
Under the provincial funding formula, municipalities have to pay for part of costs for their land ambulance operations with the province providing 50 percent, although, due to the large coverage area and unique situation with First Nations in the Northwest, the province’s portion is often higher.