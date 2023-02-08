‘Small and medium-sized aerospace businesses, like Cyclone, are developing new and innovative products that will position Canada as a leader in this field. With investments into businesses like this, our government is helping to create and maintain thousands of jobs, contribute to a growing economy, and finding new ways to reduce Canada’s carbon footprint’, said Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.
She said this while visiting the aerospace manufacturer Cyclone Manufacturing Inc. where the Government of Canada is investing over $9 million to help the company expand its capacity at its Milton facility.
Canada’s aerospace industry is one of the most research‑intensive and export-focused manufacturing industries in the country and employs thousands of highly skilled workers.
Ontario’s aerospace industry alone contains over 200 firms, employing more than 44,000 workers and is responsible for more than $6 billion in revenues.
In September, MP Rechie Valdez, on behalf of the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), had announced the investment at one of the three Mississauga locations.
This project, the government says, will support 110 jobs in the region and enhance the company’s ability to create new and larger parts.
The visit, in which Tassi was accompanied by Valdez and Adam van Koeverden, MP for Milton, was aimed at seeing how things are taking shape after the investment was announced, a government statement said.
The government says this investment through the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative, will help Cyclone expand its facilities in all locations in order to become ‘more productive and competitive.’