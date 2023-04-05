TORONTO – Due to higher inflation rates, Ontario’s general minimum wage will increase by 6.8 per cent on October 1 to $16.55 per hour.
“This latest increase is a fair and balanced approach that means more money in people’s pockets so they can support their families and continuing building a stronger Ontario for all of us,” said Monty McNaughton, minister of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development in his announcement March 31.
According to government calculations, a person working 40 hours per week will see an annual pay increase of $2,200.
The increase to the minimum wage will give the province’s workers the highest minimum wage in Canada. British Columbia currently has the highest minimum wage at $15.65 per hour.
Yearly increases to the minimum wage are tied to the Ontario Consumer Price Index for that year. Ontario’s CPI is 6.8 per cent. Ontario’s general minimum wage has been $15.50 per hour since October 1, 2022 when it increased by 50 cents.
Workers who fall under special minimum wage rates will also see increases.
Students younger than 18 years old who work less than 28 hours per week, will see an increase by $1 to $15.60 per hour.
Homeworkers who do paid work out of their homes for employers will increase by $1.05 to $18.20 per hour.
Hunting, fishing, and wilderness guides will increase by $5.25 to $82.85 per day when working fewer than five consecutive hours. Those working five or more consecutive hours will increase by $10.50 to $165.75 per day.
On January 1, 2022, the province changed minimum wage rates and categories, removing the special minimum wage rate for liquor servers. Workers in that field are now paid the general minimum wage.
According to the advocacy group Ontario Living Wage Network, a living wage for Eastern Ontario – excluding Ottawa – is $19.05 per hour.
“A living wage is an effective tool to combat working poverty by making sure that employees can make ends meet where they live,” the organization said. “By incorporating expenses that a worker must cover, such as shelter, food, transportation, and more – our living wages are much closer to reality than a politically-set minimum wage.”