As he presented service awards at the Woodstock council-in-committee meeting on Nov. 8, Fire Chief Harold McLellan shared numbers explaining the department’s long-running success.
“We have a combined 770 years of service,” McLellan said. “That’s pretty good for a volunteer group.”
Before council, the chief handed out service awards to a pair of long-time members who could not attend the department’s earlier awards banquet. The recipients included a 30-year certificate to the department’s padre, Rev. Canon Walter Williams, who has nearly 32 years with the department.
Williams, who serves in the same role with the Woodstock Police Force and was a long-time padre with the Canadian Armed Forces, thanked the chief for the award and the opportunity to serve Woodstock’s firefighters.
McLellan also presented Nick Wilson with a pin recognizing his more than 20 years of service.
The chief also noted other service awards to those unable to attend the service banquet or the town hall event, including Frank McBride, who surpassed 40 years of service, and Jamie Durling, for his 30 years.
Other Woodstock firefighters named at the council meeting included Anthony Knowlton, 12 years; Keith Berry, 11 years; J.P. Lutwick, 10 years; Bradley Campbell, four years; and Spencer Green, four years.
McLellan also praised WFD’s Ladies Auxiliary, noting the department is “very fortunate” to have their ongoing support.
He also commended area business owners, who make it possible for volunteer firefighters to leave their jobs immediately to attend fire calls.
The department also handed out department, provincial and federal service awards at a banquet at the Best Western Plus Hotel and Conference Centre in Woodstock on Saturday, Oct. 8. Those receiving medals and pins at that ceremony (not previously mentioned here) were as follows:
Provincial 15-Year Pins
Lieutenant Stephen Chisholm (over 15 years), firefighter Kevin Inman (now retired, over 15 years), firefighter Jarrett McLellan (over 15 years), and firefighter Brad Mills (over 15 years).
Provincial Medal
Firefighter Scott Hamilton (over 28 years).
Federal Medals
Firefighter Jeff Bradbury (over 21 years), training Officer Tracy Campbell (over 22 years), and firefighter Mark Wheelan (over 22 years).
Federal Medal First Bars
Safety officer Richard Doucette (over 31 years) and Captain Greg Grant (over 31 years).
Years of Service Pins
Fire Chief Harold McLellan (over 47 years), Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Gould (over 28 years), firefighter Gilbert Levesque (over 24 years, firefighter Kyle Hemphill (over 13 years), firefighter Mike Findlater (over 12 years), firefighter Danny Grattan (over 11 years), firefighter Ben Phillips (over 11 years), firefighter Randy Gagnon (over 8 years), firefighter Vinnie Flewelling (over 8 years), firefighter Shawn Morgan (now retired, over 5 years), firefighter Braden Morgan (over 3 years), and firefighter Calvin Phillips (over 3 years)
During the Oct. 8 ceremony, the department executive organized a surprise for long-time Ladies Auxiliary members, awarding them special service pins.
“These ladies have cooked and supplied lunches at fires and raised thousands of dollars for equipment over the years that would have never been bought without their support. They bought our first compressor, thermal imaging camera, as well as our dress uniforms, just to name a few items,” said Chief McLellan at the ceremony.
Auxiliary Service Pins
Theresa Gibson (over 47 years), Angela McLellan (over 46 years), Heather Doucette (over 31 years), Melanie Campbell (over 22 years), Theresa Blackburn (over 15 years), Kathy Grattan (over 11 years), Carrie Flewelling (over 8 years), and Amanda Hamilton (over 3 years).
(With files from Theresa Blackburn)