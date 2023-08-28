As budgets for regional service commissions grow to accommodate new responsibilities handed down from the province, Fundy Regional Service Commission members say they don't want that money taken from local municipalities.
The Fundy RSC's 2024 draft budget reflects a service provider that's still in a "start-up mode" handling responsibilities it was given following amalgamation, CEO Phil Ouellette told the board, which represents the municipalities of Saint John, Quispamsis, Rothesay, Grand Bay-Westfield, Hampton, Fundy-St. Martins and the Fundy Rural District.
After amalgamation, RSCs saw their responsibilities grow from mostly waste collection and some planning services to including regional public safety, transportation, facilities sharing, economic development and tourism and community development. Last year, the board rejected the proposed budget, but the province was able to ratify it regardless.
Ouellette told Brunswick News that this year's budget was prepared with "intention" following direction from board members and review from local chief administrative officers, as well as from the commission's strategic plan passed in August, and was "consistent with the vision established by the board.
"The budget reflects what is necessary under the new mandate," said board chair and Quispamsis Mayor Libby O'Hara.
"We're stronger together, we are continuing to have the identities of our individual municipalities, but we are also identifying where we can make some changes" to save money, she said.
The board voted to begin a 45-day consultation period, as well as to draft a letter to the province asking to add additional funding supports for local governments and rural districts as the unconditional grant decreases.
The budget has increased from $18.3 million to $19.3 million, and includes money from a provincial grant called the Regional Services Support Fund (RSSF), an increase in tipping fees and additional money for committee representatives. The increase in funding from the RSSF, which Ouellette said amounted to $400,000, has gone up as money that goes directly to municipalities through the Community Funding and Equalization Grant has gone down.
"It's still being reinvested into local governments through the commissions, but the autonomy that each local government has to spend that money is no longer with them," Ouellette told Brunswick News. "This budget contemplates using that as best we can to bring that value back to the members, but that ... the province still has an ability to reinvest into local governments."
Board chair and Quispamsis Mayor Libby O'Hara called the grants "a shuffling of money" from one fund to another fund.
"We want new money. We want to see that there is new funding for the regional services commission," she said.
O'Hara said some of the changes have actually created work for municipalities because of more committee work and the fact that some of the mandates refer to things like community development, which she described as "homelessness, mental health, affordable housing," or regional transit that weren't municipal responsibilities.
"Those have not been on our radar, so this has actually increased the amount of work that has to be done," she said. "We need the money that they spent on these mandates ... so that it is not such a heavy burden on each of these municipalities."
Tipping fees at the dump are expected to increase $12 per tonne to $135 for member residents and commercial users, from $1 to $1.50 per bag and $20 to $35 per tonne of construction and demolition materials. Ouellette told the meeting that was necessary because of loss of tonnage from Musquash LSD, which was moved elsewhere, and cost increases due to insurance, materials and rain events.
The capital budget has dropped from $2.2 million last year to $1.08 million, which Ouellette attributed to support of the landfill. An increase from corporate expenditures from $615,000 to $1.28 million reflects added IT and human resources responsibilities moved from elsewhere in the budget, he said.
Revenue from member fees drops by around $74,000 to $7.6 million, with Saint John's spend dropping around $149,000 and the other municipalities seeing bumps from around $4,000 for Hampton to $43,000 for Quispamsis. Ouellette said that was due to tax base changes as well as agreements that provide additional support for Envision Saint John.