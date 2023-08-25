A community member sent in a couple of photos to Bancroft This Week of a house that caught fire and was destroyed in Tudor and Cashel Township on Weslemkoon Lake Road in the early morning hours of Aug. 13. Fortunately, the house was vacant at the time and there were no injuries or fatalities. Tudor and Cashel Township Councillor Elain Holloway, Tudor and Cashel Township clerk and treasurer Nancy Carrol and Limerick Township Fire Chief Greg Maxwell comment on this tragedy.
The house on Weslemkoon Lake Road burned down in the early morning hours of Aug. 13. Holloway told Bancroft This Week that fortunately, the property was vacant and that the current owners had delayed their move.
“A structural fire, an old house, wiring may have been the cause,” she says.
Carrol says she had nothing else to add, except to say she too was glad that the house was vacant when the fire started.
“We are all very grateful that there were no injuries due to the fire,” she says.
Maxwell says that the Limerick Township fire service (which provides fire services to Tudor and Cashel) and the Wollaston Township fire service responded, under their mutual aid agreement, to the fire after getting a call before 6 a.m. on Aug. 13. He said that 15 firefighters responded and fought the blaze and that it took 10 hours to extinguish. Maxwell said he also went back three times since the fire was put out; the night of Aug. 13 and twice on Aug. 14 to check for any hot spots. He said it was really stubborn fire because of the age of the house and a hard fire to fight.
“So, it was a busy day. We were there for 10 hours and put three truck tank loads of water on it and that wasn’t including the pumps we had set up in the creek beside the house,” he says. “We put over 60,000 gallons of water on this house [to put out the fire].”