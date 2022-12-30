Anastasia Parkhomenko and Andrii Balykhin’s journey to Timmins started with a four-day-drive that should have taken eight hours.
The circus arts performers packed up their car and left their home in Kyiv, Ukraine early into the Russian invasion in February 2022, but they are well aware of how precarious the situation was in those early days.
“We heard noises and went to a bomb shelter,” said Parkhomenko. “It was dusty and dark and it wasn’t safe.” “That wasn’t a place for anyone,” said Balykhin. “We decided to leave on the second day.”
They were able to get out of the city, but travelling was slow, and only allowed during the day.
“I was on my phone, trying to find places to stay for the night through friends,” said Parkhomenko about the trip to Lyiv.
Even time in their car was tense, with evidence of soldiers and violence on the side of the road.
“People would get out of their car with their hands up and with children in the car,” said Balykhin. “The Russian soldiers would kill them, they knew they were civilians.”
Parkhomenko said that there were bright spots along the way too.
“People would come out with tea pots and offer tea to people in their cars,” she said, explaining how Ukrainians pulled together to help each other in those early days. “They’d have toys for the children too.”
Both Parkhomenko and Balykhin studied circus arts in the Kyiv Municipal Academy of Performing and Circus Arts, and hoped, as they left their homes, that work could be found in their chosen field, as they tried to figure out their next steps.
Prior to the war, both had performed all over the world, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of those opportunities weren't as available as they had been.
Parkomenko is an arial artist, working with both silks and hoops, and Balykhin works in acrobatics.
After Balykhin had some visa trouble, Parkhomenko put out a message on Facebook, asking anyone who may know of a position, or had an opening for them to reach out.
Alexandre Gagnon, at Timmins Fitness Alternatives offered them a place to work and teach their craft, but they weren’t exactly sure where Timmins was.
“I had to look it up on the map,” said Parkhomenko. “We knew Toronto and Vancouver.” “Many people said we should go to Montreal because that is where Cirque du Soleil is,” said Balykhin, noting there was a language barrier to that idea. “We both speak English, in our work, we speak English, but we don’t speak French. Maybe one day.”
They had been teaching children acrobatics, and other circus arts in Kyiv before the war, and they are excited to continue working with children in Timmins as well.
They have only been in Timmins for a few weeks, and so far, it has been an adjustment but they’ve already met several people in the Ukrainian community and are looking forward to sharing some of their culture with their new neighbours.
“When I was in Germany, I would cook once a week Ukrainian food,” said Parkhomenko. “They were all surprised by it. I look forward to sharing and learning.”
They say it’s hard to see the news and remember those who died, and are still in danger while they were able to get out.
“The people who saw the Russian soldiers first, they lost their lives. Friends of ours have been killed,” said Balykhin. “But we are alive, we had the chance to get out.”
Balykhin says they need to make sure the stories and what they’ve seen is shared, and that people need to know what is happening.
"People didn't want to believe it could happen, it's the 21st century, it's not supposed to happen," said Balykhin. "But it did, it's happening."
Parkhomenko says that they’ve sought help in dealing with the things they saw and experienced, but sometimes something as simple as a plane flying overhead can cause a reaction.
“When I was in Poland, when a plane would fly over, I would look for cover,” she said. “They looked at me like I was crazy, but the feeling doesn’t just go away.”
Both of them have had children ask about the war in their classes when they learn where the pair are from.
“They might ask ‘is there a war in Ukraine?’ and we say yes, but that’s not what we’re here for,” said Balykhin. “Children see the war, they feel it, but they don’t understand why people are so cruel.”
They are both striving to keep their classes a positive place for children, and while the news is still troubling, there are light moments too.
“Our minds are not made for only bad news,” said Balykhin. “There has to be happy moments.”
For those looking to take classes in circus arts, information is available on the Timmins Fitness Alternatives website.