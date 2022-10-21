A Black organization based out of Montreal will host a free career fair for Black, Indigenous, and people of colour on Saturday.
The event is the second iteration of BLAXPO, a series of lifestyle events whose goal is to connect Black, Indigenous, and people of colour to equitable and diverse career opportunities.
While the in-person event is being held at the Toronto Reference Library, the career fair will also be live-streamed for anyone wishing to attend virtually. It takes place from 11am to 6pm Atlantic time (10am to 6pm Eastern).
BLAXPO, hosted by Four Brown Girls, is described on its website as “Canada's leading not-for-profit event management organization at the intersection of social innovation and activism.”
"BLAXPO is an approachable, safe space where candidates can be their authentic selves in order to find the perfect culture fit in their careers,” said Nicole Antoine, one of the co-founders of Four Brown Girls.
“Additionally, we work directly with companies in their journeys to become more diverse and inclusive, and we’ve even developed a proprietary technology that keeps them committed to its diversity goals.”
The event will include speed networking with executives, masterclasses, and live podcast sessions, and will “live on as a website, matching talent to prospective employers,” according to the press release.
Candidates attending in person in Toronto will be eligible to receive micro grants of up to $1,000, raffle tickets, and a 20-minute one-on-one private therapy session with clinicians who are also people of colour.
Antoine, along with Ariane Ntetu-Baya and Jayne Mandat, co-founded Four Brown Girls in 2015. Their mandate is to create safe spaces for Black Canadians in person and online.
For more information about this year's BLAXPO, visit www.blaxpo.com.