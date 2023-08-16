Riding freestyle motocross is a punched ticket to the hospital emergency ward. For those who do the usually death-defying tricks, it’s all about getting airborne and hoping the wheels are under you when you hit the ramp on the other side.
“The risk is always there and it’s not a matter of if you’re going to get hurt, but a matter of when,” said motocross rider Jeff Fehr, 39, following a second show with the GlobalFMX (freestyle motocross) at the recent Penticton Peach Festival. “The way I was brought up in the sport it’s about staying calm. You crash, you get hurt, it happens, but you stay calm and you have the best chances of survival and getting out of it.
“I always get nervous before a show, but I think fear keeps me alive so I think it’s a matter of respecting that fear of getting hurt.” A two-time national motocross champion and the first Canadian to do a backflip on a motorcycle, Penticton was his first show since an accident last spring.
“It ripped me open from chest to belly button,” he said pointing to the long, jagged scar. “I had to take some time off, but I’m just so glad to be back.” GlobalFMX owner-operator Kris Garwasiuk, the voice of the shows and a former rider himself, now watches his nine-year-old son Kruz pick up where he left off.
Kruz is Canada’s youngest and first ever second generation freestyle motocross rider. “It’s definitely nerve wracking after all those years, it’s a dangerous sport, you’re going to get injured,” said Garwasiuk, Canada’s first professional FMX rider. “But truly we love it, we enjoy meeting people, we travel a lot and just being on the road and having a good time.
“It’s always great coming to Penticton. Peachfest is super family-friendly festival and that’s what Global FMX is all about, having a good time and putting on a good show for the people.” Fehr, who is from Vanderhoof, started riding when he was just two years old and his enjoyment of the sport is as great now as it ever was. One of the things he looks forward to the most is the time following the final jump.
“What’s most gratifying? This right here,” he said, motioning to the long line up of kids eagerly waiting for autographs. “You get all these smiling faces afterwards and all the kids who are inspired. It’s just fun.” One of his fellow team member again this time around is Jordan Gledhill who Fehr described as an, “Absolute terrorist on a motorcycle.” According to Gledhill, a Winnipeg native who started riding when he was six, being on the bike is like being in a different world. “It’s an addiction, just the thrill of it,” said Gledhill, shaking his head at the thought. It’s a feeling you get when you get on the dirt bike, everything else just goes away, you’re just in the moment.” Based in Kelowna, GlobalFMX is Canada’s premier and longest-running freestyle motocross show with over 25 years in the business. Riders come from all over North America and have done shows all over the world including tours of Asia, Mexico, the Middle East, Canada and the U.S..