TREX Space will be hosting the second annual Indigenous Holiday Market next week. This year the market has been expanded to two days – Dec. 8 and 9 – and will feature more vendors.
There was a great turnout last year even though that event was organized at the last minute.
“We are hoping for even more people this year because lots of people didn’t know it was happening last year,” said Sierra Zukowski, travelling exhibitions assistant for the AFA travelling exhibitions program for the City of Medicine Hat.
Brenda Mercer is one of the artists in the TREX program and last year floated the idea of promoting the work of local and regional Indigenous artisans. Since TREX is a community art space in the heart of downtown it was the perfect space for the market.
After the hectic time of organizing the market in less than a month last year, this year has been a different experience. Mercer says there are more people who are beading and want to come out. The vendors will include local entrepreneurs and a couple women from Maple Creek, weather and roads permitting, who will bring ribbon skirts, earrings and beaded things.
Mercer will also have a booth.
“I’ve been beading since I was eight years old and, this year, I’ve been beading for 50 years.”
Mercer and Zukowski encourage the public to come out for the Indigenous Market to support the artists.
“It encourages them and motivates them to carry on,” stated Mercer.
The market will have unique Christmas gifts with something for every budget. Vendors will be selling a wide range of art, attire, beadwork, leatherwork, fine art and ribbon skirts.
TREX Space is located at 2, 516 Third St. SE. The market will run from 1-6 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 9.