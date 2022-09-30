Faster, more reliable internet access may soon be on the way for residents in Killarney-Turtle Mountain as the municipality has issued a request for proposals for installation of fibre-optic service.
In the request for proposal, the municipality identified access to telecommunications infrastructure as “top priority.” Providing all residents, both rural and urban, and businesses with affordable, reliable and secure fibre-optic internet is something the municipality has looked at for a while, chief administrative officer Meghan Cuvelier Klassen said.
While residents of the town of Killarney itself have access to different service providers for high-quality internet, in the surrounding rural area access is limited to a few satellite providers, Cuvelier Klassen said.
“There is no actual infrastructure in the ground for those rural or beach areas.” Cuvelier Klassen said, after several neighbouring municipalities began installing fibre-optic internet infrastructure, Killarney-Turtle Mountain residents asked for the same.
“People’s neighbours were getting it, [and] they started calling us and saying, ‘Can I get this?’”
Through the installation of fibre-optic infrastructure, the municipality is moving closer to its vision of having 100 per cent of its area covered through a “state-of-the-art” network.
The RFP explained that financial and in-kind investments of governments in network developments, which will be run by private companies, will only be made with the guarantee of “ongoing economic and quality of life benefits” for residents and businesses.
Cuvelier Klassen said it’s also important to consider how many tourists frequent the Killarney-Turtle Mountain area in the summer, flocking to the beach and campground on the shores of Killarney Lake.
“They want to be at the lake camping, but they want to be able to check in to work.”
Installing fibre-optic internet that will help everyone in the community would be an all-around win, said Killarney-Turtle Mountain Mayor Merv Tweed.
“It’s … important that the rural part of the municipality has access to this. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that communication is going to be vital as we go forward,” Tweed said.
Installation of the fibre-optic infrastructure could happen as early as this fall, or at the very least the municipality will likely choose a company to work with by then.
“Council did allocate some funds in their budget for this year, and so we’re hoping to award that tender this fall and at least get the ball rolling this fall,” Tweed said.