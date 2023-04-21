The Derry Green Business Park has significantly contributed to Milton's flourishing economy, having achieved an important milestone in its growth. Located south of the 401 and east of the James Snow Parkway, the park is being developed in three phases corresponding to its western, eastern, and northern sections.
Phase 1 (west) has achieved a crucial milestone, with 60% of the land development approvals completed, which will act as a catalyst for utility servicing and development approvals to begin in Phase 2 (east), which will consist of small and large bay industrial units, service commercial, and prestige office space.
Phase 1 is currently under construction, with businesses occupying the community. Some of Milton's largest employers, including DSV, Lululemon, Rockwool, Princess Auto, Lowe's, 511 Food Service, Edgewell Personal Care Canada, ULC, and General Mills, have confirmed their occupancy in Phase 1.
Phase 1 will continue focusing on larger-scale industrial uses, such as logistics, supply chain, and distribution, on creating a high-quality work environment that includes amenities like green spaces and trail systems. In Phase 2, one of the most significant developments will be the future TAKOL/CMCC Capital Funds site, which plans to build 67 small-bay industrial condo units in a 420,000-square-foot development called Milton Gates Business Park. This development will provide space for niche small- and medium-sized businesses, primarily to support the more enormous logistics and manufacturing in the area.
The Derry Green Business Park is one of Milton's significant planned employment areas and the Milton 401 Industrial/Business Park. When completed, it is estimated that Derry Green will provide Milton with approximately 18,000 jobs. With about 800 hectares (2,000 acres or 87.1 million sq. ft.) of light and general industrial space near Ontario's most important highways and labour market, Derry Green is comparable to approximately 1,000 football fields. The park will host much of Milton's employment growth in sectors like innovative logistics, advanced manufacturing, green technology, and smaller flexible office units.
"Derry Green Business Park is one of the Town's economic engines, providing key employment land opportunities near major transit corridors. This business park is a prime example of how Milton is growing in a deliberate manner by building the right uses in the right places. It is exciting to see Derry Green enter Phase 2 of its development, and we thank the occupants, staff and partners who continue to invest in Milton," said Milton Mayor Gord Krantz.