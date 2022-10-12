Enniskillen Township will pay $11,600 to the Town of Petrolia for the use of the arena.
This is something Enniskillen Township has done every year, said Clerk/Treasurer Duncan McTavish. He says there is $12,000 in the budget for the expense.
Councillor Wally Van Dun said the township never gets the number of youth from Enniskillen Township are registered in minor hockey or in figure skating to come up with an exact number.
The Town of Petrolia relies on the local sports organizations to give them numbers of youth who have participated in its programs, but surrounding municipalities which pay for the service did not receive this information. That concern was raised in Oil Springs recently as well.
The Town of Petrolia calculated the grant based on an average over the last five years.
The Town of Petrolia is charging each municipality $100 annually for every youth who is using the Greenwood Recreation Centre. It has been suggested that is fee will increase in future years, with Enniskillen Township paying $12,180 annually for the same amount of youth who are using the facility this year.
Councillor Mary Lynne McCallum suggested that this grant come before Council each year to be discussed. Mayor Kevin Marriott agreed with this course of action.