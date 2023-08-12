Brooke Windsor, Youth services and outreach librarian is the recipient of the prestigious Children and Youth Librarian of the Year Award by the Ontario Library Association. This award is given to honour a children’s librarian who has positively impacted children’s or youth services librarianship.
Windsor oversees the Stratford Public Library (SPL) tween and teen programming. She also oversees the children and teen collections at the SPL.
Zombie Survival Night, Family Amazing Race or Travelling Maker Fair are a few of the programs Windsor is known for. She notes one of her favourite programs is LARPing in the Library, which she goes on to explain, “It’s basically an escape room spread throughout the entire library with lag time,” Windsor continued that she runs several of these games each year.
Windsor’s journey into becoming a librarian started with her neighbour, “My library journey began with my elementary school librarian, who was also my next-door neighbour. I always looked up to her, and she was the best. And for a kid who liked reading a lot, she was like a celebrity to me. She passed away the summer before I decided I was going to go to library school, but I promised her I'd be a librarian.”
As the Youth services and outreach librarian, part of Windsor’s job is outreach, and she explains how this is essential to intercity connection and communication. Windsor regularly visits the connected library between St. Mike’s Catholic Secondary School and Stratford District Secondary School, where she helps with curriculum planning and offers support to teaching and library staff.
She goes on to say that a key element in connecting with youth is talking with them, “I learn a lot from sitting in the libraries; teens don’t want to tell you what kind of program they want to see, that want to chat about what they like and dislike, they want to chat about social media and what’s trending, this is how I connect to youth,” she continues, “right now, making art and then posting pictures of your art on TikTok is trending so this is what I try and incorporate into my programs.”
Windsor’s journey to the Stratford Public Library did not start out on the best foot, so to speak. Hired in 2021 during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library staff had to get quite creative in ways to connect with youth and keep them reading. “The first thing I did was set up an Instagram account so I could chat to them,” Windsor notes about keeping in contact with Stratford tweens and teens during the pandemic, “We set up a take-home kit-based program, which worked out really great. It allowed them to stay involved from the safety of their home.”
These kit-based programs did not disappear post-COVID-19 and, in fact, still a great aspect of what the SPL currently offers today, “After we opened back up, I had a mother reach out to me and let me know her daughter, who was autistic, didn’t feel comfortable coming into the library, but she loved the kits, so we, of course, decided to keep this operating to be as inclusive as possible.”
“We do as much as we can to be including for everyone,” Windsor stated, “I offer both virtual and in-person programs, and we have tweaked things in order to allow a neurodivergent person to take part in a particular library event. When it comes to teenagers, they just want to be with other teenagers, so having something that everyone can access equally is key.”
Windsor noted that her career has taken her to many different libraries from Tennessee to Quebec, Richmond Hill, and now Stratford. When asked if we can expect her to stick around, Windsow said without hesitation, “I have found my happy place, Stratford. It's such a great community; it's the perfect size community. I’m happy that I can create an audience that lasts forever.”
If you’re interested in learning more about the programs at the SPL or have specific questions regarding the tween and teen programs offered by Brooke Windsor, Youth services and outreach librarian, please visit the website at https://splibrary.ca/