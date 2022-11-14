Santa Claus is coming back to Gananoque.
He’ll do so on Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is a traditional old-fashioned Christmas.
Registration for floats for the parade is now open. Interested parties should register in advance on the 1000 Islands Gananoque Chamber of Commerce website.
Parade registration for floats is $55 per entry, and $25 per for not-for-profits upon request.
All floats will be gathering at Gananoque Secondary School. The parade's marshall, Brian Mabee, who is also the Town’s Crier, will be present to help line the floats up, beginning around 3 p.m.
The parade will begin from the parking lot behind the school, with floats turning left onto Elizabeth Drive, proceeding to King Street and taking a left down King Street towards Town Hall Park, where the parade will conclude.
This is when Santa Claus will get off his float to greet the public and related festivities will begin.
The Gananoque Public Library, located nearby, will be open in case members of the public need to warm up from the cold or use the facility’s washroom.
In a unique addition to this year’s Santa Clause parade, there will be judges present, ranking floats for best overall entry, the best commercial entry and best not-for-profit entry.
For more information, call the Chamber at 613-382-7744, email 1000islandsgananoque@gmail.com or go to 1000islandsganchamber.com.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)