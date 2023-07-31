When Kevin Nelson joined the Ratiwennenhá:wi Kanien'kéha immersion program through the Tsi Ronterihwanónhnha ne Kanien’kéha Language and Cultural Center, he had no expectations, and he didn’t wear his enrollment in the program on his sleeve. He just wanted to get better.
And he did.
“Before my grandfather (Davidson Nelson) passed away, I was able to have a conversation with him in Kanien’kéha,” said Nelson.
“That’s one of those things that I’ll always remember is catching him by surprise by being able to understand what he’s saying and speak back to him.”
Now a graduate of the program who is pursuing a component with McGill University that will certify him to teach, putting the words together can still be intimidating. But it’s a challenge he faces head on.
“It’s still scary because at times you don’t always put things the right way,” he said. “You really have to take the chance in trying to speak. If not, you’re never going to increase your level of being able to speak better, your level of fluency.”
Building confidence has been an undercurrent of Nelson’s journey in the language not only as an adult at Ratiwennenhá:wi but even as a child who knew some words but didn’t know how to form sentences.
It’s something the 40-year-old stood up and spoke about on June 19 at his graduation with the two other members of his language-learning cohort.
“I thought of it only the day of because I had to give a speech – when I was a kid, I didn’t have much self-esteem. One of the first people to encourage me was my Mohawk teacher,” he said.
“She kind of encouraged me when I was little because I was around people that were speakers, so when I was speaking I would sound better doing it.”
That encouragement helped give him a lifelong interest in the language. His family bonds were an influence as well.
“It became that much more important,” he said. “The people you hang out with, grow up with, you don’t realize the impact they have on you. I’d visit my uncle and my cousin and they’d just speak Kanien’kéha.”
Nowadays, his motivation is even stronger – with only around 70 or fewer Kanien’kéha speakers still alive in Kanesatake, Nelson feels a responsibility to carry the language forward. “It occurs to me that I’m going to have to be someone who kind of leads the way in the future in terms of language in the community, so it’s a heavy burden and responsibility, but it’s a responsibility that I’m doing the best I can to get better at every day.”
He was working at the Kanesatake Health Center (KHC) as a youth worker when he enrolled. “When I was able to get in, I left my profession to pursue learning the language. Best thing I ever did,” he said. He now works at Reviving Kanehsatà:ke Radio (RKR) 101.7 FM as a producer interviewing elders, and he even reads Mohawk words out loud on the radio each week from the pages of The Eastern Door.
“When it comes to radio, I think he understands,” said Karahkóhare Syd Gaspé, the station’s project manager. “He gets it. He gets what a producer is. Also he’s easygoing. He’s approachable. He’s funny. I think he has a certain ease of approach.”
Gaspé is hopeful that community members like Nelson learning the language can inspire youth, especially given Nelson’s experience as a youth worker.
“We need role models. I think he is a role model,” Gaspé said.
According to one of Nelson’s teachers, Warisose Gabriel, Nelson brought a sense of humour with him to class that helped enrich everyone’s experience.
“I have videos of him when I taught them how to sing kids’ songs,” said Gabriel. “He was singing Itsy Bitsy Spider in Mohawk, and he was doing all the actions. He was funny. A big guy singing a kiddie song.”
That’s not to say he didn’t take the program seriously.
“He learned a lot,” said Gabriel. “He went up quite a ways from a beginner that hardly spoke any up to intermediate-high or higher than that. He can talk to people now and he can make them understand what he wants or understand what they’re saying.”
Nelson would sometimes have to miss lessons in order to go to schools and help out youth, said Gabriel, and she believes the community needs people Nelson’s age who have that kind of commitment both to the language and to the community’s youth.
“We don’t have many people like that. We need people like that. We have other guys and girls that do that, but they’re not speakers. Kevin’s the only one that I know.”
She mentioned how important it is for younger adults to become teachers – Gabriel herself, now 80, has retired.
“The original teachers, we’re all in our 80s now,” she said. “We’re getting old and we need the younger ones to continue. It’s so important, our language. That’s who we are.”
Nelson – like others in his cohort – has expressed that the language has transformed him as a person.
“It’s all in the words that we learn about,” he said. “Our language is very descriptive, so you learn a lot about your culture, and how you view the world is different. When you learn the language, you learn about how you put the words together, and how that relates to our viewpoint. I found I learned a lot more that way.”