Port Alberni, BC - A 17-year-old male has been convicted for the second-degree murder of Clifton Johnston, an Ahousaht member and former resident of Port Alberni, who was found deceased outside the Port Alberni Friendship Center in March of 2021.
Ten months after Clifton was found, on January 19, 2022 a charge was laid against the then 16-year-old male. He was arrested the following day.
The male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, received a seven-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder - four years in a correctional facility and three years in the community with release conditions and close supervision, reads a press release from the Port Alberni RCMP.
“We appreciate the public’s continued support as our investigation has continued through the last two years and acknowledge the emotions that have been felt throughout the community as they have waited for today,” said Constable Richard Johns in the press release. “From the start, the Port Alberni RCMP has been dedicated to ensuring all available evidence was submitted in support of a successful prosecution. These efforts take time.”
Mother Iris Clarke holds pictures of her son, as her family gathers at the steps of the Port Alberni Friendship Center, after the body of 20-year-old Clifton Johnston was found at the location on March 27, 2021. (Denise Titian photo)
According to family, Clifton Johnston dreamt of becoming a bee keeper. His picture is seen in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center, where the 20-year-old's body was found on March 27, 2021. A murder charge and arrest was made against a 16-year-old for the incident, which has gone to a preliminary inquiry. (Denise Titian photo)