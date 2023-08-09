ST. MARY’S — An affordable housing complex in Sherbrooke and a community solar project in Trafalgar top the list of new projects formally kickstarted by the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s, says Economic Development Officer Denise Dunn.
“These… will play a crucial role in shaping the future of development on municipal properties,” she told The Journal in an email following the publication last week of St. Mary’s first Land Development Committee report, officially approved by council in June.
The report — a compendium of public survey and consultation results, and recommendations flowing from Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use By-law in
accordance with St. Mary’s 2026 Ten-Year Strategic Plan — includes 14 recommendations and 10 “pathways to action.”
Housing, greenhouse gas reduction, childcare and skilled labour are “the stakeholder-identified priorities [that] will play a crucial role in shaping the future of council’s work,” Dunn said. “These priorities have been identified by stakeholders as being the most important areas that council should focus on with respect to development on municipal-owned properties.
By using these priorities as a lens, [municipal] council can ensure that its work is aligned with the needs of the community and is focused on achieving meaningful outcomes while working within their legislative authority.”
Although Dunn said municipal staff is looking for ways to develop and fund various projects that are “relevant to the priority initiatives,” at least two of the report’s recommendations — to “reserve” specific plots of land in Sherbrooke and Trafalgar for potential housing and community solar projects, respectively — have been designated.
Said Dunn: “On the recommendation of Deputy Warden Fuller, and seconded by Councillor [Everett] Baker, Council adopted the Land Development Committee’s report in its entirety with a focus on housing and greenhouse gas reduction… June 21.”
With respect to housing, the report recommends that council “identify and foster suitable partnerships with non-profit housing associations. This includes support for Guysborough County Housing Network (GCHN) in becoming a non-profit housing association and an information depository for housing and related services for all of Guysborough County by adding an annual budgetary line item for ‘housing’ from which regular funds can be provided along with other financial instruments available under the Municipal Governance Act (MGA).”
Regarding greenhouse gas reduction, the report urges council “to determine consultant firms available to carry out a community solar project for municipalities” and identify “suitable municipal owned land for renewable energy projects.”
The report also recommended that council “consider land options” for a possible Nova Scotia Community College Campus in the municipality to improve the pool of skilled labour, and examine the potential for a new home for St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital whose “current facility is nearing the end of its life.”
Said Dunn: “Efforts are expected to be ongoing and regular, with periodic reports being presented to the council on the progress made. Integrating the priorities into everyday operations allows for a more strategic and focused use of resources.”