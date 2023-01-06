BROCKTON – Members of Brockton municipal council joined members of the Royal Canadian Legion, Walkerton Branch 102, to mark the start of 2023 with the traditional New Year’s levee at the Legion hall.
The event was not held the past couple of years due to COVID restrictions, but this year marked the event’s return. The Legion was filled with members of the community and special guests, who came to pay their respects to local leaders.
Acting as master of ceremonies, Legion Branch 102 Vice-President Phil Englishman introduced Mayor Chris Peabody, who also represented Bruce County as the warden, to the crowd.
Peabody remarked on the presence of two members of Brockton council, councillors Tim Elphick and Carl Kuhnke, as well as his recently-elected counterpart from West Grey, Kevin Eccles, and introduced family members who were visiting from England.
He noted that Brockton and West Grey have “many things in common,” and said he was looking forward to “working collaboratively” with West Grey.
The Brockton mayor thanked the Legion members for hosting the levee, and for their many contributions to the community throughout the year, especially their “engagement at the schools.”
Peabody concluded by saying the community has a lot to be grateful for, including a thriving economy and no vacant stores downtown.
“We have a great thing going here,” he said.
The custom of holding a New Year’s levee dates back to the time of French King Louis XIV, who received (male) members of the royal court in his bedchamber just after arising. The name comes from the Latin word levare, meaning “to raise.” The custom spread throughout Europe.
Its association with New Year’s Day is a Canadian contribution, said to originate with the fact that early fur traders paid their respects to the local government representative, the master of the fort, that day. The custom was adopted by the governor general and other government and military officials.