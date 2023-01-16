School at the new West Niagara Secondary School (WNSS) building may not yet be in session, but progress is being made on the construction.
JUST THE FACTS
• The new WNSS campus is currently under construction on King Street, between Grimsby and Beamsville. The campus is being built at 5699 King St. in Beamsville.
• The school is part of the District School Board of Niagara.
• Once finished, it will house students from Beamsville District Secondary School and Grimsby Secondary School, as well as those who formerly would have gone to the now-closed South Lincoln High School.
• The project started with site remediation in 2019, and was due to finish in September 2022, but delays have pushed the opening date back. There is currently no estimated completion date.
• The $53.6 million tender for the construction of the school was awarded to Tambro Construction.
• The football field and running track are completed.
• The theatre seating is being placed in and the greenhouse is under construction.