It didn't take the Municipality of Magnetawan long to fill all the dates for this summer's Music in the Park.
Deputy Clerk Laura Brandt said shortly after she put out the call for performers for this year, all the slots were quickly booked despite more dates being added to this year's schedule.
Music in the Park had been a regular summer event for Magnetawan for several years until COVID shut it down in 2020 and 2021. Brandt said when regulations began to loosen up last year for outdoor events, she tested the waters to see how many musical performers were interested in Music in the Park.
“The event saw a lot of participation pre-COVID,” Brandt said. “However, during our rebuilding year, some artists were still a little unsure about taking part and weren't comfortable about performing. But we still managed to fill all the dates.”
Brandt said during 2022, Music in the Park consisted of seven Saturdays from mid-July to the end of August.
The return of the program was well received and Brandt suggested in a report to town council that Music in the Park expand to 10 Saturdays beginning with July 1st Canada Day and ending on the Saturday during the Labour Day long weekend. Council approved the request and once Brandt posted the available dates, they were all snapped up in short order.
All the acts take place under the gazebo at Centennial Park. The music is free and all people have to do is bring their lawn chairs or sit on a blanket and soak in the music.
Brandt said there is a wide variety of music to fit many tastes from classic rock, country and folk.
Brandt says the event helps further promote artists from the area, although some are from outside the Almaguin Highlands region.
“It's such a positive thing and in addition to highlighting the artists, Music in the Park also helps attract more visitors to the Magnetawan area,” Brandt said. “Some of the artists also grew up here then moved away. So when we put on Music in the Park, it's a chance for them to come back for a while.”
Several of the artists are back for a return engagement like local folk singer James Gray who takes to the stage August 5th.
Other performers are no stranger to the Almaguin region like Davey Meloy, Mighty Lopez and Heavy Mellow which kicks off this year's schedule on Canada Day.
One of the bands not from the area but which has performed in Magnetawan at the former Schmeler House is Campfire Poets out of Orangeville and they will close the summer event on the Labour Day weekend.
Brandt says the audience crowd ranges from 20 to 80 people.
Brandt said she was “pleasantly surprised” that this year's schedule filled up as quickly as it did given some artists didn't want to attend in 2022.
This year it was just the opposite where Brandt had to turn away some acts because there were no performance dates left.
“I guess that was kind of a good problem to have,” she said.
Asked if this might be a reason to further expand Music in the Park by adding more Saturdays, Brandt said before she suggests that to town council there will have to be more growth in audience participation.
That's because although the event is free to the public, the municipality creates a $5,000 budget to pay for the artists.
Music in the Park performances will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and in the event of rain, the shows can relocate to the outdoor pavilion next to the municipal office which has an overhead roof.
