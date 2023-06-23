BRUCE COUNTY – Chris Peabody, Brockton mayor and Bruce County warden, said that the Durham Street bridge continues to top the agenda at both Bruce County and Brockton council meetings.
He noted on June 20 that county staff have already gone to an engineering firm for quotes on some of the options that were discussed at the June 15 meeting of Bruce County council.
“The north Bailey bridge seems to be the best idea,” he said. “I think it can fit there, without a centre pier.”
He went on to say, “This is excellent news for the people of Walkerton.”
Until recently, the county has focused on three options – a detour during the 18-month construction period, a temporary pedestrian bridge connecting Orange and McNab streets, and a temporary vehicle bridge at the same location.
“It’s essential to get the proper details on all the options,” said Peabody.
New arena for Walkerton on council’s agenda
Walkerton’s arena was high on the agenda at the June 20 meeting of Brockton council – not the current arena, but the future one that will eventually replace it.
Peabody noted prior to the meeting that there’s “lots about it” this week. Deputy Mayor James Lang made a motion, seconded by Coun. Kym Hutcheon, that terms of reference be brought forward and adopted for the stand-alone committee that’s been proposed to assist with planning for a new municipal facility. The motion further called for committee membership to be established, and that a fundraising campaign be initiated for a new arena.
A report was presented at the same meeting on the location of a future municipal complex.
Also on the meeting’s agenda was the bylaw to reduce the speed limit on Ridout St. to 40 km/h, between McGivern Street and Maple Street, with appropriate signage, in response to repeated complaints about safety.
A recent delegation headed by area resident Carol De Rosie drew council’s attention to the continuing issues with the road.
It’s a busy week for Peabody. He’ll be representing Bruce County on June 21 at a sunrise ceremony in Owen Sound in honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day.
Brockton’s volunteer appreciation event is on Thursday in Cargill.