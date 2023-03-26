Thunder Bay, Ont. – Since 1997, Newmont Musselwhite mine has produced more than five million ounces of gold and invested $932,535 in local communities.
More than $66 million has been spent on local supplies with $25.58 million from Indigenous suppliers.
The remote fly-in underground mine, which currently employs 864 people, is based on the south shore of Opapimiskan Lake in Northwestern Ontario. The mine is 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay and 130 kilometres north of Pickle Lake.
Michelle McDonald, Musselwhite’s community relations officer, was joined by Latesh Singh, the company’s security co-ordinator, to represent the mine last month at the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce Prosperity Northwest expo at the Valhalla Inn.
Singh said it was important for them to attend to increase their visibility of the mine.
“We want to make sure everyone understands how easy it is to do business with Musselwhite,” he said. “Any new vendor from this area that wants to be part of the Newmont team in any category (can work with us). From suppliers, services, and drilling, to the mine development, mill security, administration and warehouse, we want to show them what the process is. It’s very easy to have the opportunity to do business with us.”
Singh added that this was what they were going to be presenting in the mining session that afternoon.
“We are here for transparency and communication so that we can meet people and for people to be able to come in and talk to us as well,” McDonald said. “We have a lot of partnerships, and because we’re a fly in-fly out mine, we don’t always get the opportunity to meet people face to face and this is just a great opportunity to do that.”
McDonald said that Newmont Musslewhite partners with Indigenous communities, which she said is the company standard for partnerships and profit sharing.
In fact, it was one of the first mines in Canada to enter into a comprehensive agreement with First Nations communities establishing formal agreements with the North Caribou Lake First Nation, Cat Lake First Nation, the Windigo First Nations Council, Wunnumin Lake First Nation, Kingfisher Lake First Nation, the Shibogama First Nations Council and Mishkeegogamang First Nation.
Like many other industries, the mine is faced with labour shortages, but according to Singh, it’s more about understanding the risk and preparing a mitigation plan.
“We have long-term contracts and this is one of our key (solutions) to secure either supplies or services, which include labour either coming from within Canada, China or from other different countries,” he said.
“We make sure that as a contract management activity (we identify) any risk in the complete supply chain to where the manufacturing is happening, wherever the location is. We work with multiple logistic teams as well as keeping our short-term backup plan if we need to bring the labour or workforce from another area.”
McDonald added that the mine’s employee retention is good.
“We’ve had people that have been working at the mine since it opened,” she said."We’ve had partnerships with catering, who have been with us for 25 years and cooking for us for 25 years."
Singh added, when the mine signs a contract for camp services, they keep a retention clause as a key performance indicator to monitor how much that vendor is keeping a focus on retaining their own people.
“Because if they’re losing their people, it’s going to impact us, it’s a two-way (situation),” he said.
As for the developing mining boom in the North, the pair felt it will be business as usual for the mine.
“The commodity (gold) we are dealing with will never dip down in the market, it will always increase. We are producing gold and it’s always in high demand and the mine will always be a booming site (on its own),” Singh said.