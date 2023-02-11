There were plenty of politicians but no saps present at the first maple syrup tapping of the season in North Simcoe.
Williams Farm at 2193 Wood Road outside Wyebridge was host to many municipal and regional politicians for their annual tree tapping which Jack McFadden, president of Simcoe and District within the Ontario Maple Syrup Producers Association (OSMPA), described as the first agricultural crop of the year.
“The syrup season is coming,” said McFadden, “and frankly it’s a great time for all the people to acknowledge all the good syrup that’s made in this area.
“It’s a wonderful syrup you get here (in Simcoe); you get the golden delicate flavour to the strong dark syrup. Maple syrup and its products are some of the most nutritional sweeteners you can get; we know we’re getting good value in lots of the chemicals we need in natural, pure maple syrup.”
It was a blustery winter day at the farm with above-freezing temperatures which lent to wet snow conditions. McFadden noted that while the summer and fall could be indicators of quality for the product, on the day of tapping “weather conditions will determine the quantity of syrup that you’re going to get.”
Attending were political representatives from across the region: Simcoe North MP Adam Chambers; representative Leslie Stroud on behalf of Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop; Tay Mayor Ted Walker and Deputy Mayor Barry Norris.
“We appreciate the importance of maple syrup and all it does for the local economy,” said Walker in a brief speech, “and we appreciate being invited out.”
Neighbouring municipalities also shared their support, including: nearly all of Tiny Township council in Mayor Dave Evans, Deputy Mayor Sean Miskimins, and Coun. Dave Brunelle and Steffen Walma; Springwater Deputy Mayor George Cabral; Severn Township Deputy Mayor Judith Cox; Penetanguishene Deputy Mayor Dan La Rose; and Midland Deputy Mayor Jack Contin who also shared a few words.
“Being Indigenous myself, it’s one of the traditional foods that we call ‘liquid gold’; it does create a large degree of harmony for the community so congratulations on your first tapping,” said Contin.
John Williams, host of the event and executive director of the OMSPA, shared words of thanks to those in attendance before stating they would be grouped in pairs of three and giving a quick introduction to the tools – a drill or auger, a bucket, and a tap with tiny mallet.
Williams Farm draws from 3,400 taps for their yield; 1,300 taps from 20 acres on the property and 2,100 taps rented at a neighbouring location on Sugar Ridge.
Satiated with hot coffee and tasty donuts, and sugar-fueled from shots of maple syrup, the politicians were set loose onto the maple trees in the front yard to contribute to the upcoming yield. Laughter resounded through everyone as farm helpers guided each of the groups into the proper way to tap a tree.
“They did pretty good,” said Williams jovially about the politicians’ efforts. “They had to be corrected on some of the angles on the holes, but overall they did very well.”
Early February hasn’t been the usual time for maple syrup tapping in the region, and Williams explained the difficulty in trying to adjust to changing seasonal conditions.
“We have a limited time when we drill that hole that we’re going to get sap out of it. If we go too early we could lose sap at the end of the season; if we don’t go soon enough we could lose on the front end of the season.
“Traditionally in this area we would’ve tapped in the middle of March, and for the last little while we’ve been looking at late February and early March.”
Upcoming for the maple producers across Simcoe and District is the Maple Weekend on the weekend of April 1 and 2, where farms across the region will be hosting samples and products, live music, and more. Further information on the event is available on the OMSPA Maple Weekend web page.
Williams maple syrup products are available at local retailers throughout the region, or via their website.