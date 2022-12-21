Momentum continues for the Rails to Trails project with Community Futures Big Country announcing its sponsorship of the Main Station on Friday, December 16.
The Main Station, which has a sponsorship value of $35,000, will be the central station located on the edge of downtown Drumheller, and will include a donor wall and enhanced amenities for trail users.
“We’re just really excited to be part of this project,” shares Community Futures Big Country executive director Alison Roppel. “Our office and our building has been on Railway Avenue since 2006, and so the railway is directly behind our building.”
She adds the Rails to Trails project will have some positive impacts on the valley’s economic development-for both the businesses and residents who already call the community home, and also helping to attract potential new residents and businesses to the valley.
“To have some of these big pieces-like the Midland Bridge and now the Main Station-already taken up, just provides some significant momentum for the project that will make the project move forward so much quicker,” says Rails to Trails task force chairperson Jason Blanke.