The Peterborough Agricultural Society is welcoming horse lovers of all ages to the Tack Exchange at the Morrow Building on Roger Neilson Way in Peterborough on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will offer attendees the chance to pick up new or gently used track and clothing. Equestrians will also be able to sell or trade their gently used equipment and accessories at the event.
“We are excited to bring together the equestrian community in Peterborough,” said Louise Dobbin, general manager of the Peterborough Agricultural Society.
“Our goal is to create a fun and welcoming environment where horse enthusiasts can connect, learn, and shop for high-quality equestrian equipment at affordable prices.”
Vendor tables are available for $15. General admission to the Tack Exchange is free.
For additional information, visit PeterboroughAg.ca or contact Louise Dobbin at generalmanager@peterboroughag.ca.
