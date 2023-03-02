Cambrian College is continuing its trek towards a sustainable future, with the help of a hefty new donation it has received.
On Thursday, the college announced a $350,000 donation from Glencore Canada and Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations to support the ongoing construction of its Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Lab.
The multipart investment will go towards construction of the more than $3 million project, as well as annual operating costs and equipment procurement.
"We think Cambrian is a good landing spot for that investment," said Peter Xavier, vice president of Sudbury INO. "We're always looking for ways we can contribute and build capacity for the community.
"With investments like this into Cambrian, we're hoping Cambrian can become a beacon globally to attract the best and the brightest to learn about BEVs."
Glencore has previously supported Cambrian's work in the BEV technology field. In 2012, the company donated $2 million to the college, which was used to build the Glencore Centre for Innovation, where the new lab will be housed.
Work on the 5,600-square-foot BEV lab began in the fall and is set to be completed by summer.
The commercial-grade facility will include state-of-the-art equipment, allowing students and faculty to conduct prototyping and testing of batteries and vehicles, such as electric powertrains. Data from the lab will be provided to equipment manufacturers and end users.
Cambrian staff said it's an opportunity to assist industries like mining as they embark on the widespread adoption of electric equipment.
"We're going to be a test facility," said Kristine Morrissey, VP of finance and administration at Cambrian. "Before a mining company deploys a piece of equipment with electric batteries running it, we can do the testing to make sure the equipment is going to respond appropriately or see how it's going to behave as an electric vehicle."
She added that the facility will also support specialized training opportunities for students, which otherwise wouldn't be available to them.
"There's a multitude of trades, from millwrights to heavy-duty mechanics to engineers, who are training in traditional methods," she said. "As they graduate, they're going to be exposed to more electric vehicles and equipment.
"(The lab) gives them an opportunity to get exposed to, learn about, and be involved in this next phase of mining."
A portion of the donation will also be going towards an endowment fund to provide annual bursaries to Indigenous students in technology, engineering and skilled trades programs. More than 600 Indigenous students across all fields currently study at Cambrian.
"This contribution works to promote diversity and inclusion in our sector while supporting students in pursuing their academic and professional goals," said Morrissey. "The ongoing investment from Sudbury INO and Glencore Canada demonstrates their unwavering dedication to the mining industry.
"With their generous support, alongside additional contributors, we are forging a path forward toward a more sustainable, inclusive and innovative future."
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
Twitter: @mia_rjensen