Bake sales seem to go hand in hand with special days and with the arrival this week of St. Patrick’s Day, so to does the annual Tea and Bake Sale hosted by St. Theresa Parish. The bake sale starts at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 18th, with pies and desserts to purchase. Coffee and tea will be available along with a raffle table and draws.
Bake sales have long been one of the most popular ways of raising funds for schools, religious organizations, and social clubs, and St. Theresa’s has a long history of hosting them. They can be great moneymakers because there is little or no actual capital required since all the baked goods are donated. Bake sales are also community social events. People enjoy getting together over a common goal. Whether it's selling or buying brownies and pies, people just love to mix and mingle at a bake sale.
While there is nothing that says the baking can’t be done by men, it is mostly left to the women to fill the tables at bake sales. Daniel Gifford, who wrote about the history of philanthropy for the Smithsonian Institution and now teaches at the University of Louisville, estimates that bake sales have existed in some form for the entirety of American history. “Women have been contributing to the success of churches, organizations, and institutions throughout time without their work being explicitly acknowledged or celebrated,” Gifford says. Bake sales were born from societal limits about what is, and what isn’t, a woman’s place or role, Gifford says, because men were expected to be in the public sphere, while women were kept in the private one. Women upended those expectations by turning bake sales into powerful grassroots tools.
Potential historical activism aside, the bake sale is something that speaks to the heart of everyone. It would be the rare person, who had never walked along tables laden with baked goods, trying to decide which item to purchase and take home. Whether it is the elderly pensioner simply wanting a few home baked sweets to take home and enjoy, or the harried young parent who doesn’t have the time to create home baked goods, there is sure to be something for everyone in the parish hall.Coffee and tea will be available along with a raffle table and draws.
