The Guru Nanak Sikh Temple in Fort St. John will celebrate Vaisakhi this week to speak about the role of Sikh traditions in Punjab's current difficult political environment.
Vaisakhi is a significant religious event and one of the most important days on the Sikh calendar for the Sikh community. The event commemorates the birth of Khalsa, thereby creating the religious and political identity of the Sikh community. The tenth guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, established the Khalsa in 1699.
Harpreet Singh, a member of the local Gurdwara (place of worship), says Vaisakhi is about liberation from worldly desires.
“Historically, Vaisakhi marks a moment when Sikhs would come together and reflect on the threats they face as a community," said Singh.
“Vaisakhi 2023 is an important religious and political event for Sikhs,” said Manveer Singh, a resident of Fort St. John.
Bhai Amritpal Singh, head of the Waris Punjab De (Heirs of Punjab) organization, has called on Sikhs to have Sarbat Khalsa on Friday, April 14th, 2023, in Punjab. Sarbat Khalsa is a collective response from Sikhs to political injustices against the community.
According to Prabhsharanbir Singh, a University of Fraser Valley professor, "Sarbat Khalsa is the Sikh version of grass-roots democratic praxis." Sarbat Khalsa is an organic Sikh political practice in times of political adversity.
Since March 18th, 2023, internet services have been suspended in some parts of Punjab as authorities search for Amritpal Singh and his associates. According to the CBC, police say he was able to “slip” away Saturday during an attempt to arrest him and a group of his followers. Officers have since made more than 100 “preventative arrests” of people they say were “attempting to disturb law and order.”
Manveer Singh says Sikhs are under threat and being targeted in Punjab. The Fort St. John Sikh Gurdwara will do Ardaas ( Sikh prayer) during the religious ceremony at Gurdwara for Sikh activists captured by the Indian state.
Manveer Singh said religious lectures would also be a part of this event to understand the political and religious context of Sarbat Khalsa.
"Sarbat Khalsa signifies the collective strength and resistance of Sikhs against the oppressive powers," said Prabhsharanbir Singh.
Fort St. John Sikh Gurdwara will hold a religious Diwan (traditional Sikh musical ceremony) and poetry competition this Friday to celebrate the event with the Sangat (Sikh gathering), and Guru’s langar (free community kitchen in Punjabi) will also be served throughout the chosen day.
Members of the Sikh community will raise the traditional Sikh flag at Fort St. John Sikh Gurdwara to mark and celebrate the new year for Sikhs.
According to Gurprem Singh, a Granthi Singh (priest) at Sikh Gurdwara, the Sikh flag is replaced with a new one each year.
“Our flag is raised to indicate there is a Sikh temple there and that it is a place you can come for food and shelter, irrespective of your faith,” Singh explained. “If someone comes to the Fort St. John Gurdwara, they know they will be welcomed.”
The City of Fort St. John recently proclaimed April as Sikh Heritage Month in Fort St. John and raised the Sikh flag to be flown at city hall for April.
The Vaisakhi celebration will be held at the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple in Fort St. John this Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.