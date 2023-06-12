The City of Dawson Creek has proclaimed June as Filipino Heritage Month. The proclamation was made during the city’s June 12 council meeting.
A large delegation from the Filipino community met with Mayor Darcy Dober and council to make the proclamation.
Dober said he was honoured to host the delegation and reflected on the values of fun, culture, and family held by many Filipino residents.
“Being fairly close to some of the Filipino community, and you know, friends to some - it’s very clear that is a very big part of the culture, and that’s what this council is really about this term,” he said. “Bridging those communication gaps in our community and really just being more about who we are as a community, and growing.”
Filipino associations and societies were first established in 2010, noted the proclamation, made in the spirit of Bayanihan (helping one another achieve a goal).
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative.