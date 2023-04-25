An online campaign has collected thousands of dollars to support the Shrubb family after their long-standing rural homestead on Providence Line southeast of Peterborough was destroyed in a devastating fire earlier this month.
The blaze broke out on the afternoon of April 14, leaving the family home, located near Dillon Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, fully engulfed in flames. The Shrubb family was able to escape unharmed, but their beloved pair of pet dogs were lost to the fire.
Township firefighters called in crews and trucks from nearby municipal fire departments to help quell the blaze.
The residence was home to Warren Shrubb and his wife Dani, along with their son and the couple’s elderly parents, Bill and Grace.
A family friend also lived in the rural home.
With the family displaced following the fire, the online fundraiser was launched last week to raise emergency funds.
The Shrubb family had prepared their home to make Dani’s transition from the hospital back to their residence as easy as possible.
“Warren (and his son) were preparing for Dani’s long awaited return home (next month); had her hospital bed, accessibility items etc. ready. Everything is gone,” wrote Dawn Livingstone, the creator of the GoFundMe campaign titled From Ashes to Hope.
The residence was also custom-made to allow Bill and Grace to continue living at the homestead safely yet independently during their senior years to maintain family connection.
“I started this GoFundMe to help the Shrubbs restore the pillar of their family — Togetherness,” continued Livingstone.
While the family has located a house to rent, the residence requires significant renovations, along with the implementation of accessible living accommodations, before they can move in.
Donors are asked to dig deep into their pockets to contribute anything they can to raise funds to prepare the rental property and cover current living expenses.
“As you can imagine, the last few days (years) have been challenging, to say the least; this hurdle is far from over, but, together, we can help clear their path,” stated Livingstone.
“If you know the Shrubbs personally, you know they are always on the ‘giving end.’ It is my aim to collect enough tangible resources to enable them to move toward healing, together.”
By Tuesday afternoon, 50 people had donated $6,410 toward a $50,000 goal. The campaign can be found at bit.ly/41Yudmt
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.