Despite many focusing on the holidays this time of year, federal politicians in Ottawa still have their sights set on the concerns of their constituency. On Dec. 1, Martin Shields, MP for Bow River, rose in the house to once again question Canada’s federal government on their approach to setting taxes.
“I appreciate the opportunity to speak in the House tonight and share the time and discussion on this topic with my colleague from Glengarry— Prescott—Russell, who I know works hard on his file and is committed to agriculture, as many people are in this House,” said Shields. “I appreciate that he is here this evening for this discussion. One of the things I have talked about in the House a number of times is the carbon tax and the challenge it presents for a particular part of the ag industry, which has a lot to do with ag production in Canada, but also specifically in the Bow River riding. My question is to do with the topics of exemption, rebate and inflation.” “Canadian farmers, as my colleague would know, are among the most efficient, if not the most efficient, in the world. Ag emissions from Canadian ag producers are 70 per cent lower than the average. At times the public does not understand or realize how efficient the ag sector is, but another important aspect is that Canada is the fifth-largest exporter of ag food in the world. Often ag producers feel like they are vilified. They should be applauded, but they feel vilified in our country. In the Bow River riding, where the majority of irrigation is in Alberta and four per cent of the land produces almost 20 per cent of the Alberta ag GDP, the title of our ag minister is Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation. That is how important irrigation is in Alberta and in the Bow River riding, where the majority of irrigation is. I am going back to the topic of exemption. To run irrigation, we use electricity. Ag producers use electricity. That powers irrigation. Electricity is not one of the exemptions under this government. The government often refers to the exemptions for fuels like natural gas, but electricity is not an exemption. It is very expensive.”
“The government will also talk about rebates. The rebate is about one per cent or a penny on the dollar, and these days pennies are not even legal tender. That is not much, so I have seen bills from my ag and irrigation producers of $7,000 per month for the carbon tax. I have seen irrigation carbon tax electric bills of $40,000. Those are huge, and although the government says the rebate is 80 per cent, or eight dollars on $10, it is one per cent for our ag producers. That is why they feel vilified. Inflation has seen a 110 per cent increase. The cost of farm fuel has doubled. Combines can cost $1 million. If we add all the carbon tax on ag producers, they are feeling like they are vilified in their own industry and that the government is leaving them behind. The ag producers will be an industry that cannot produce food security within our own country. Ag producers are price-takers. They have nowhere else to put these costs, and when we talk about taxation, it is brutal.”
“Electricity is not exempt.”
Francis Drouin, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and MP for Glengarry—Prescott—Russell in Ontario, rose to respond to Shields’s inquiry.
“Madam Speaker, I would like to remind the member for Bow River that our government is making significant investments in Canada's agriculture sector,” said Drouin. “Our total budget for 2021-22 was approximately $4 billion, the highest amount in recent years. These historic investments make it possible to fund innovation, business risk management, market development, and compensation for our supply-managed producers and processors. In July, the federal, provincial and territorial ministers agreed to inject half a billion dollars to fund the new sustainable Canadian agricultural partnership. Of that amount, $250 million was allocated to the resilient agricultural landscape program to support ecological goods and services provided by the agriculture sector.”
“The new agreement includes stronger targets, such as a three to five megatonne reduction in greenhouse gas emissions; an increase in sector competitiveness, revenue and export; and an increased participation of Indigenous peoples, women and youth. To respond to the member for Bow River regarding carbon pollution pricing, we have recognized the special role our farmers play in Canada. I would remind the hon. member that much of the agricultural sector is already exempt from pollution pricing.”
“Greenhouse gas emissions from livestock and crop production are not included in carbon pollution pricing systems. We also provided exemptions for gasoline and diesel fuel used by farmers for agricultural activities. There is also a partial rebate for commercial greenhouse operations.”
“Beginning in the 2021-22 tax year, we are returning a portion of the proceeds from the price on pollution directly to farmers in backstop jurisdictions through the refundable tax credit. Farmers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario will be eligible for an estimated $100 million in the first year. That is expected to increase year to year. At the same time, we are standing by our farmers who are on the front lines of climate change. Along with the provinces, we delivered over $1 billion to help farmers get back on their feet after droughts, wildfires and flooding in western Canada and northwestern Ontario last year. We are there for farmers in Atlantic Canada who have suffered damages to their buildings and crops from hurricane Fiona.”
“I know the member will engage in some discussions after I am done my speech. I do sympathize with farmers who, last year in western Canada, lost 30 per cent of their crops. That means 30 per cent of crops could not make it to market because of the effects of climate change. Failing to act also has a cost to farmers. We may differ on the ways to get there, but I believe that pricing pollution is the most cost-effective way to get to decarbonizing the processes in our agricultural sector. Otherwise, we would be stuck and bowed down with regulations that would cost farmers even more.”
“I welcome the hon. member's debate.”
Shields denied Drouin’s request to engage in a lengthy debate, and instead shifted the conversation to the topic of a vaccine bank for the cattle industry.
“I appreciate the comments, as well as the programs that many agriculture producers across the country enjoy,” said Shields. “Again, electricity and irrigation are challenges we have that were not mentioned. There is one other one that we need to mention and we need to be thinking about it now. The Americans do not have the carbon tax, but they are building a bank of vaccines for foot and mouth disease. Canada has not done anything, and it is not a matter of if, but when. We need to start looking at building a vaccine bank for our agricultural cattle industry. It is going to be critical. I hope the member understands that and will lobby for that particular vaccine bank.”
Drouin responded to Shields' concerns about electricity by pointing out how that matter is primarily a provincial issue instead of a federal one.
“I do want to emphasize one point again,” said Drouin. “I mentioned the federal backstop. The reason there are no specifics to irrigation systems or electricity in Saskatchewan is because the Saskatchewan government refuses to put a price on pollution. If tomorrow the Saskatchewan government chose to respect the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, along with Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario, they could realize those specifics in each region. That is why it is incumbent on the provinces to act. Otherwise, we are going to keep facing these major disasters, which cost our communities and farmers extreme amounts of money.”
“On the foot and mouth disease vaccine bank, obviously he is making some good lobbying efforts. I know the cattle producers have made those same representations to me, and we are looking at this right now.”