A First Nation in Ontario is celebrating the lifting of three long-term drinking-water advisories after the community’s new $19 million water-treatment plant opened officially last week.
The new water-treatment plant – which was made possible with a $19 million investment from Indigenous Services Canada -- will provide reliable access to safe and clean drinking water for the Northwest Angle No. 33 First Nation community’s residents. The water-treatment plant meets the community’s current needs and has the capacity to support future population growth over the next 20 years, the community’s Chief said.
“Today, I am very proud to announce the lifting of long-term drinking water advisories in the community of North West Angle No. 33,” said Chief Darlene Comegan. “Access to clean water is essential for all. While we had to overcome a number of challenges to complete this new water treatment plant, this project secures clean and reliable drinking water for our Angle Inlet community now and for years to come. I would like to acknowledge and thank our dedicated community members, the project team, and all others involved in advancing this project, for their hard work and support in completing this major accomplishment.”
The community-led project includes the construction of a water treatment plant, raw water intake and distribution system upgrades..
“Everyone in Canada should have access to clean drinking water. For too long, successive governments have ignored this and underinvested in First Nations communities,” Indigenous Services minister Patty Hajdu said. “In partnership with communities and their leadership, we are doing what’s needed to fix this and provide access to clean drinking water to everyone. With this new water plant and other upgrades, three advisories can be lifted and the community will have access to clean drinking water for years to come. I sincerely thank Chief Darlene Comegan and the project team for their leadership and hard work to make today possible. Together, we will lift all long-term drinking water advisories.”
At present, 32 long-term drinking water advisories are still in effect in 28 First Nations across Canada, despite a 2015 government promise to have all advisories lifted by 2020.
Training operators have already been hired on by the community and will maintain and operate the new water treatment plant. The ISC-funded Centralized Water and Wastewater Hub, delivered by Anishinaabeg of Kabapikotawangag Resource Council, is training and mentoring other community members. Presently, there is one certified operator.