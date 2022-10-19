Mayor Craig Wilson absent.
Request For Decision (RFD)
Council reviewed five RFDs:
· Municipal Accountability Program Audit Completion and Acceptance: Municipal Affairs has sent a letter acknowledging that they have accepted all follow-up corrective actions from the Town regarding the Municipal Accountability Program audit completed in 2021. Council passed a motion to accept the letter from Municipal Affairs accepting all follow-up items as complete from the Municipal Accountability Program review in 2021 as information.
· Municipal Indicators Performance Measurement: This performance measure is based on 13 municipal indicators with defined benchmarks reflecting whether or not a municipality is deemed to face potential long-term viability challenges. Municipal Affairs sent a letter stating that the Town has not triggered any indicators to make the 2021 Indicator Report. Council passed a motion to accept the letter from Municipal Affairs regarding the 2021 Performance Indicator Report stating that Swan Hills did not trigger any indicators as information.
· 2021 Census Release of Information: This release includes information on households, income, language and indigenous population. Council passed a motion to accept the latest release of data regarding the 2021 Census for the Town of Swan Hills.
· 2022 Draft Yellowhead Regional Library (YRL) Budget: Yellowhead Regional Library (YRL) has submitted its 2022 budget overview and draft budget for Council review. Council passed a motion to accept the draft 2022 YRL budget overview and draft budget as information.
· Swan Hills School Remembrance Day Ceremony: The school has asked which Council members might be able to attend their Remembrance Day Ceremony on Nov. 9 at 10:30 AM and if Mayor Wilson or Councillor Goebel would be willing to present a speech. Councillors Kuyek, LaBerge, Goebel, and Clermont will attend the ceremony. Council passed a motion for Councillor Jeff Goebel to present a speech at the Swan Hills School Remembrance Day Ceremony on Nov. 9.
CAO Report
· Christina Monai was in town on Oct. 12, gathering information on the Four Seasons and Trapper Lea’s campgrounds for a podcast series Wild Alberta is doing about the area.
· Municipal affairs have accepted all follow-up items from the Municipal Accountability Program audit report, and the town is now complete and compliant.
· Working on the new Quality Management Plan for the Alberta Safety Codes Council.
· Working on progress reports for the Canada Community Revitalization Fund grant.
· The pool reopened from the annual shutdown on Oct. 11.
· Danielle Smith has won the United Conservative Party leadership race and is the next Alberta Premier.
· Lite Up will be on Nov. 17.
Operations And Infrastructure
· Crack sealing will continue into Oct., weather and manpower permitting.
· PW has replaced the Fire Hydrant on Main Street, next to the Keyano Center.
· The arena operators are continuing with making ice.
· The asphalt contractor is working on the various repairs in town.
Protective Services
· Director of Emergency Management training is scheduled for Oct. 13 in Slave Lake.
· Alberta Emergency Alert training is scheduled via Zoom for Oct. 18.
· There were two Fire Department calls for Sept.
· Fire Prevention Week is Oct 9 – 15. The theme for 2022 is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”
Reports
· Councillor Jeff Goebel attended the Rural Health Professions Action Plan conference in Drayton Valley from Oct. 4 – 6.
· -Councillor Goebel also accompanied Christina Monai to the Trapper Lea’s and Four Seasons campgrounds as she worked on a podcast for Wild Alberta. They also went to the gun range at the Outdoor Rec Club; Christina was quite interested in that location and would like to come back to do feature stories on the club, the dirt bike track, the Snow-Goers, and Swan Hills.
· Councillor Daryn Watson reported on an FCSS meeting; they approved their budget.
· Councillor Terry Kuyek also attended the Rural Health Professions Action Plan conference. There were some excellent speakers, and he was able to meet many people in person whom he had only interacted with through video conferencing up until then.