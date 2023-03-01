Pembina Pipeline presented the Swan Hills Fire Department (SHFD) with a very generous donation of $23,000.97 from its local 2022 United Way campaign on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline holds multiple fundraisers throughout the year, including an annual hockey tournament and golf tournaments. As employees at the various field offices raise money through these events, which are mainly internal events for employees and some vendors, the corporation’s head office in Calgary matches the funds that have been raised. Swan Hills lies within Pembina Pipeline’s Northern Lights District, which is also making similarly substantial donations to organizations in the communities of Fox Creek (Fox Creek Food Bank), Valleyview (Valleyview Food Bank), and Whitecourt (Whitecourt Cancer and Wellness Society) from the 2022 campaign.
Pembina Pipeline’s United Way Campaign is an annual fundraising initiative, with employees voting on which organization, cause, or charity will receive a donation. The Swan Hills Food Bank has already been chosen as the Swan Hills community recipient of the proceeds from the 2023 campaign.
The SHFD will use these funds towards competency-based training for SHFD members and fire fighting equipment.
Thank you to Pembina Pipeline for so generously contributing to the safety of the Swan Hills community by supporting the emergency response efforts of the SHFD.