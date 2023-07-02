In a daring act of crime, the Halton Police are on a relentless pursuit to identify the individuals responsible for an armed robbery at a local pharmacy. The incident occurred on June 23, 2023, at approximately 11:30 am, when two suspects stormed into Holly Pharmacy at 611 Holly Avenue in Milton.
Shockingly, one of the suspects brandished a menacing handgun. The criminals swiftly looted the premises, snatching cash and valuable narcotics, before swiftly escaping. Thankfully, no physical injuries were sustained during the unsettling ordeal.
The Halton Police have described the suspects to aid in their capture. Both perpetrators are believed to be black males in their early 20s. The investigators are urging anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or possesses dashcam footage from the vicinity during the offence to come forward immediately.
Valuable information can be relayed to the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau, where dedicated officers work tirelessly to bring the culprits to justice.
This distressing incident has sent shockwaves through the peaceful community of Milton. Citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.