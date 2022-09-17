Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has confirmed a second death in Monday afternoon’s shooting incident in Milton.28-year-old Satwinder Singh passed away in Hamilton General Hospital. Police revealed a potential timeline of events in a press conference Thursday. They believe suspect Shawn Petrie shot Constable Andrew Hong of Toronto Police Service while he was on a lunch break during training in Mississauga.
Petrie then drove to Milton where he shot Singh, as well as two others. Singh who was working at the shop, was left with life threatening injuries. He was placed life support and died surrounded by family and friends. Shop owner Shakeel Ashraf was also killed, and a third person shot in the leg. He finished a BBA And MBA in Marketing India and was taking classes at Conestoga College for Global Business Management as an International student.
Police caught up with Petrie in Hamilton where he was shot by an officer in an incident along York Blvd. The investigation by the Special Investigation Unit is ongoing. “This is heartbreaking news for our community which hasn’t even begun to heal from Monday’s traumatic events. “I urge everyone to reach out and ask for help if they need it,” Halton Police Chief Stephen Tanner said in a statement. HRPS is offering help through the Victim Services Unit, which, can be reach by phone at: 905-825-4777 ext. 5239.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Peel Regional Police at: 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or submit information anonymously through the Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 (TIPS), or through their website: Fundraiser by Aman Panesar : Satwinder Singh (Prince) (gofundme.com)