The Halton Police have launched a public appeal for help in locating a male suspect, Keegan Aryee Banfo, responsible for a series of residential break-ins in Milton. Since April 25, 2023, six reported break-and-enters have occurred, with the suspect gaining access through unlocked doors or windows. The suspect targeted multiple rooms within the homes, stealing various items, and some of the incidents took place while occupants were asleep.
The identified suspect is Keegan Aryee Banfo, a 33-year-old resident of Milton. Banfo is wanted for multiple offences, including six counts of break, enter, and commit, four counts of unauthorized use of credit card data, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and six counts of failure to comply with release order.
Investigators are urging the public to come forward with any information that may help locate Banfo. Their assistance is crucial in apprehending the suspect and ensuring he faces the consequences of the offences.